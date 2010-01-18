Video Monday: A Divine Vocation

I don’t know what community this is. If anyone knows, please leave a comment and tell us. The video is from a Dominican Monastery, and contrasts a young sister just entering and an older nun who is 71 years old. I think it gives a beautiful statement not just why one would enter a cloistered monastery, but also why one stays. Enjoy.

Edit: Thanks to all the commenters who let me know that this is from the Dominican Monastery in Summit, NJ. Be sure to visit their website.