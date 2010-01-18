Video Monday: A Divine Vocation

By | Jan 18, 2010

I don’t know what community this is. If anyone knows, please leave a comment and tell us. The video is from a Dominican Monastery, and contrasts a young sister just entering and an older nun who is 71 years old. I think it gives a beautiful statement not just why one would enter a cloistered monastery, but also why one stays. Enjoy.

Edit: Thanks to all the commenters who let me know that this is from the Dominican Monastery in Summit, NJ. Be sure to visit their website.

 

7 Comments so far
  1. Liz (1 comments) January 19, 2010 4:44 am

    It’s from the Dominican Nuns of Summit New Jersey.

  2. ajani (1 comments) January 19, 2010 4:58 pm

    I believe this is the Dominican Nuns of the Most Holy Rosary (Summit, NJ, USA)

  3. Maureen Girard (1 comments) January 22, 2010 8:58 pm

    The above photo was taken in the choir area of the Domincan nuns in Summitt, NJ.
    Maureen

  4. Kristie Wellman (1 comments) February 5, 2010 9:59 am

    This is a video done by the Dominican Sisters of Summit, New Jersey. Their website is http://www.monialesop.org/.

  5. Christine (1 comments) February 10, 2010 11:24 am

    This is the Dominican Monastery in Summit, NJ.

  6. Kathryn (1 comments) February 13, 2010 3:53 pm

    These are the “Summit Dominicans”. http://www.monialesop.org/

  7. Jodith (2 comments) February 21, 2010 1:44 pm

    Thanks to all of you who replied. I’ll update the post so everyone will know!

