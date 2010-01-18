Video Monday: A Divine Vocation

I don’t know what community this is. If anyone knows, please leave a comment and tell us. The video is from a Dominican Monastery, and contrasts a young sister just entering and an older nun who is 71 years old. I think it gives a beautiful statement not just why one would enter a cloistered monastery, but also why one stays. Enjoy.
Edit: Thanks to all the commenters who let me know that this is from the Dominican Monastery in Summit, NJ. Be sure to visit their website.
It’s from the Dominican Nuns of Summit New Jersey.
This is a video done by the Dominican Sisters of Summit, New Jersey. Their website is http://www.monialesop.org/.
Thanks to all of you who replied. I’ll update the post so everyone will know!