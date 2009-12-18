The Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception in Hankinson, ND, is the North American Province of an international order that originated in Germany. Other provinces are in Germany, Brazil and India, as well as mission sites in Albania, Spain and Switzerland.

The Sisters wear a modified habit and veil. Their apostolic works include making liturgical vestments as well as conducting a lay retreat program offering spiritual direction at the Motherhouse in Hankinson; sponsoring and administering St. Gerard’s Community Nursing Home, Independent Living and Childcare in Hankinson; teaching at Little Flower School, Rugby and in Parish Schools of Religion; serving elderly residents and others who need supervised living at St. Anne’s Guest Home in Grand Forks; offering health care services at Oakes Community Hospital, Oakes. They are also actively involved in pro-life work, prayer support, administrative and domestic services in their own convents as well as in youth work around the area. Some Sisters are engaged in arts and crafts, others in music.

