Tuesday Book Review: A Right To Be Merry

If you haven’t read this book by Mother Mary Francis, you must read it. Until recently it was out of print and hard to find (I think I paid almost $40 for my copy 10 years ago), but the book has since been rereleased, so now you have no excuse!

In A Right to be Merry, Mother Mary Francis talks about leaving her Poor Clare Monastery to help start a new monastery in Roswell, New Mexico. Mother Mary Francis doesn’t just convey the excitement of a new place and all moving involves. She gives an intimate glimpse into the cloistered life of the Poor Clare nuns, and in doing so, gives many tips into finding joy and God in any lifestyle, in any location.

A Right to be Merry isn’t just a book for those wanting to be nuns or interested in nuns. This book is for anyone looking for a closer relationship with God.